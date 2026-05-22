Migrant worker squeeze – Businesses call for urgent state action

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) said the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel was already affecting Thailand through higher energy costs, rising logistics expenses, export uncertainty and tourism risks.





Viboon Supakarapongkul, vice-chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and chairman of its Labour and Skills Development Committee, said the private sector estimated the crisis could reduce Thailand’s GDP by between 0.1% and 0.8%, depending on how severe the conflict becomes.

Although Thailand is not directly involved in the Middle East conflict, he warned that surging energy prices and higher trade costs posed a major challenge to economic stability.

“This is an economic time bomb that both the government and private sector must urgently prepare for,” he said.

Despite the risks, the JSCCIB believes Thailand could still benefit from some emerging opportunities. Supply shortages in certain countries may create export openings for Thai businesses, while instability in the Middle East could encourage some European tourists to choose ASEAN destinations, including Thailand, instead.

The group also said investors from the Middle East may increasingly view Thailand as a safe destination for living and investment, particularly in healthcare and wellness tourism.