Private sector pushes national anti-corruption drive as business costs rise

Thailand’s worsening corruption situation was raised as a key proposal at a joint meeting between the government and the private sector on ways to improve the country’s economic competitiveness, held at Government House on May 15, 2026.

The main reason the private sector raised the issue with the prime minister was the deteriorating situation, which has become an obstacle to business operations and is affecting the country’s competitiveness.

Thailand’s 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) score stood at 33 out of 100, causing the country to fall to 116th in the world and seventh in ASEAN.

The indicator that declined the most was from the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook, under the issue of “bribery and corruption”, which dropped by 10 points from 36 in 2024 to 26 in 2025.

Several other data sources also showed lower scores, including the World Justice Project (WJP) on the issue of public officials using their positions for improper benefit, and the Economist Intelligence Unit Country Risk Ratings (EIU) on transparency and oversight of state budget spending.

The situation has prompted action from the private sector, particularly the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), comprising the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and the Thai Bankers’ Association.