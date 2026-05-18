Private sector pushes national anti-corruption drive as business costs rise

Thailand’s worsening corruption situation was raised as a key proposal at a joint meeting between the government and the private sector on ways to improve the country’s economic competitiveness, held at Government House on May 15, 2026.
The main reason the private sector raised the issue with the prime minister was the deteriorating situation, which has become an obstacle to business operations and is affecting the country’s competitiveness.
Thailand’s 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) score stood at 33 out of 100, causing the country to fall to 116th in the world and seventh in ASEAN.
The indicator that declined the most was from the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook, under the issue of “bribery and corruption”, which dropped by 10 points from 36 in 2024 to 26 in 2025.
Several other data sources also showed lower scores, including the World Justice Project (WJP) on the issue of public officials using their positions for improper benefit, and the Economist Intelligence Unit Country Risk Ratings (EIU) on transparency and oversight of state budget spending.
The situation has prompted action from the private sector, particularly the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), comprising the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and the Thai Bankers’ Association.
Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, said the Thai Chamber had presented three key issues to the prime minister: agricultural reform, the promotion of trade and investment amid geopolitical conflict, and tackling national corruption.
On the corruption issue, the private sector proposed that the prime minister appoint a “National Committee to Solve Corruption Problems”, with representatives from all sectors taking part, especially the private sector.
It also proposed setting up a National Anti-Corruption Command Centre to jointly drive serious, transparent and concrete measures to prevent and suppress corruption.
The private sector believes chronic corruption is seriously harming national development, both economically and socially, and that Thailand must show the international community clear intent and real action as it seeks to upgrade the country towards membership of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Poj said the issue involved many ministries and agencies, making unified integration essential. He said the prime minister should chair the drive in order to set a clear, fast, targeted and consistent direction, under a working mechanism similar to an economic Cabinet.
“This is a good opportunity for the government to listen to the views of the private sector. Since the prime minister has accepted the proposals, priorities and urgent issues should be set, with continuous and serious action accelerated so that we can jointly raise the country’s competitiveness,” Poj said.
Corruption remains a major obstacle to Thai businesses and has become more severe over the past three years. The working group has been driving a “six-pronged anti-corruption” framework, including efforts to build awareness, campaigns targeting the business sector and the public, and a forum titled “Stop scammers, grey capital and nominees” to push anti-corruption issues into broader public awareness.
The private sector has also met the chairman of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and the chairman of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to propose ways to reduce the use of discretion by state officials, increase the use of technology, connect data between agencies and set equal rules to make public administration more transparent.
At the same time, the NACC has responded to the approach by making its work more proactive, including using technology to support operations, opening easier channels for communication and complaint submissions, and continuously publicising progress on major cases.
Poj said the formation of this anti-corruption network was a major effort and could be one of the most important. If the private sector does not cooperate seriously, it may not be able to push for change, he said.
He added that urgent action was needed at least to slow down the corruption problem, which affects society, the economy and the attitudes of younger generations.
“Corruption is one of the key conditions in international economic and trade negotiations, whether for joining the OECD or signing free trade agreements with several countries. Therefore, if Thailand does not urgently address this problem, it could affect the country’s competitiveness and future development,” Poj said.