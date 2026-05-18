Two Dead and Thousands Evacuated After 5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern China

Thirteen buildings collapse and rescue operations get underway in Liuzhou after a shallow tremor rattles the Guangxi region in the early hours.

A shallow 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck the city of Liuzhou in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in the early hours of Monday, killing at least two people and forcing more than 7,000 residents to evacuate.

According to local authorities and state media, one person remains missing as emergency crews conduct urgent search and rescue operations. A further four people have been hospitalised, though officials confirmed none of their injuries are life-threatening.

The tremor hit the city’s Liunan District at 12:21am on Monday at a relatively shallow depth of 8 kilometres, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

