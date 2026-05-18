Myanmar quake felt in Bangkok high-rises and parts of Thailand

Some residents reported feeling dizzy, seeing curtains, lamps or chandeliers sway, noticing water in bottles move, or feeling buildings shake slightly. Several reports came from upper floors, including offices and condominiums on the 10th to 24th floors.

Tremor also felt outside Bangkok

The tremor was also reported in Nonthaburi, as well as in northern provinces including Lampang and Chiang Mai. In Nonthaburi, reports came from Bang Kruai, while in Chiang Mai, people in Si Phum and Wat Ket areas reported light shaking.

No major damage reported

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties following the earthquake.

Authorities and monitoring agencies are expected to continue reviewing the quake’s magnitude, depth and exact epicentre as more seismic data becomes available.