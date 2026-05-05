Magnitude 2.3 earthquake in Chiang Rai unlikely to cause damage

A shallow 2.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Mae Chan district of Chiang Rai province on Tuesday morning (May 5), though initial reports indicated no damage or serious impact on residents in the area.
The Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division said the tremor occurred at 8.25.49am Thailand time, with its epicentre in Mae Chan subdistrict, Mae Chan district, at latitude 20.090 and longitude 99.813.
The quake was detected at a depth of just 1 kilometre, classifying it as a shallow earthquake. It was recorded by 19 seismic monitoring stations, or phase counts.
Although the quake was shallow, its magnitude of 2.3 is considered minor. Earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or lower are usually not felt by people, but can be recorded by seismographs, according to earthquake magnitude guidance from Michigan Technological University.
The US Geological Survey also notes that how strongly an earthquake is felt can vary depending on distance from the epicentre, surface conditions and other local factors.
The Earthquake Observation Division officially released the information at 8.33.29am.
Initial reports indicated that there had been no damage or serious impact on residents in the area. Further updates will be provided if more information becomes available.