Magnitude 2.3 earthquake in Chiang Rai unlikely to cause damage

A shallow 2.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Mae Chan district of Chiang Rai province on Tuesday morning (May 5), though initial reports indicated no damage or serious impact on residents in the area.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division said the tremor occurred at 8.25.49am Thailand time, with its epicentre in Mae Chan subdistrict, Mae Chan district, at latitude 20.090 and longitude 99.813.

The quake was detected at a depth of just 1 kilometre, classifying it as a shallow earthquake. It was recorded by 19 seismic monitoring stations, or phase counts.