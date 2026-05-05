Cabinet approves 400-billion-baht loan decree to tackle energy crisis

Borrowing plan will be submitted for urgent legal review

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, said the draft would be submitted to the Office of the Council of State for urgent review, with the government describing it as a key shield against a fresh round of economic pressure.

He noted that Thailand was currently facing pressure on two fronts: rising energy and goods prices on one side, and weakening public purchasing power on the other. These conditions could increase the risk of stagflation, in which economic growth slows while inflation remains high.

He said the changing global order meant oil prices were unlikely to return to previous levels. As Thailand is among Asia’s most energy import-dependent countries, relying solely on normal fiscal measures under the annual budget framework would be too slow and insufficient in terms of scale, speed and flexibility.

A special law was therefore urgently needed to protect economic stability, he said.

Ekniti explained that the 400-billion-baht loan would be divided equally into two main programmes.

The first programme, worth 200 billion baht, will support the grassroots economy and SMEs. It will focus on easing living costs and sustaining economic activity, with targeted assistance for low- and middle-income earners, farmers and SMEs. The aim is to reduce costs, prevent repeated economic shocks and allow businesses to continue operating without disruption.

The second programme, also worth 200 billion baht, will support structural changes towards clean energy. It will promote reduced reliance on fossil fuels and the transition to alternative renewable energy. The measures will cover support for environmentally friendly vehicles, the installation of charging stations, greenhouse-gas reduction to generate carbon-credit income, and the development of skills and innovation to support the new economy.

Loan disbursement will be overseen by a screening committee chaired by the permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry, Ekniti said.

He added that the programme would be driven by the “5T” principles: Target, ensuring measures reach the intended groups; Transition, accelerating the energy shift; Transformation, driving structural change; Transparent, ensuring accountability and scrutiny; and Together, encouraging cooperation across all sectors.

Ekniti said the emergency loan decree was designed to address structural problems while also easing hardship for the public. He said it would help reduce costs for businesses, strengthen energy security and attract new investment into the economy.

On fiscal stability, the finance minister confirmed that although the borrowing would raise the public debt-to-GDP ratio, public debt would remain below the legal ceiling of 70%.

The government had a clear and transparent debt repayment plan, with interest rates remaining at a manageable level, he said, adding that the borrowing would also be carried out strictly under the State Fiscal and Financial Discipline Act BE 2561 (2018).