No more MOU44 — Anutin says Cabinet backs policy shift

At Government House, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul gave an interview after the Cabinet meeting on the cancellation of MOU44, saying the Cabinet had approved the move.

He stressed that cancelling MOU44 was not related to any conflict Thailand had with Cambodia, but reflected his policy view that arrangements in place for a long time should be reviewed.

He said MOU44 had existed for 25 years, but efforts to reach a conclusion had made no progress. With other references now available, such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Thailand would use them as a common guide for both countries, as both were parties to the convention.

Asked about Hun Sen’s remark that cancelling MOU44 would lead to more disputes, Anutin said: “You will have to interview him on that.”

Asked whether such differing views would affect negotiations, Anutin said: “There are no negotiations at the moment.”

Asked whether Thailand could proceed with negotiations in parallel, Anutin said: “This is a new context. Do not tie it to the old one. For Thailand, MOU44 no longer exists.”