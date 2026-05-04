Talks in jeopardy — Cambodia eyes UNCLOS if Thailand scraps MOU 44

Cambodia has expressed disappointment over reports that Thailand may unilaterally cancel the 2001 memorandum of understanding, known as MOU 44, which serves as the main framework for bilateral talks on maritime boundaries between the two countries.

According to a report by the Phnom Penh Post, Cambodia plans to use compulsory conciliation mechanisms under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) if Thailand proceeds with withdrawing from the agreement.

Kung Phoak, secretary of state at Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, told state broadcaster TVK that he was deeply disappointed by the reports.

He said MOU 44 had been an important mechanism for managing the dispute over overlapping claims in the Gulf of Thailand for more than two decades and had served as a foundation for cooperation between the two countries.