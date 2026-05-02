Thailand to propose scrapping MOU 44 in maritime dispute shift

Thailand is preparing to propose the cancellation of the long-standing MOU 44 framework governing maritime boundary negotiations, in a move aimed at resetting talks with Cambodia after more than two decades of limited progress.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow is expected to submit the proposal to the Cabinet on May 5, seeking approval to end the 2001 memorandum of understanding and shift towards negotiations under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).





The move is intended to unlock a prolonged impasse over overlapping maritime claims, while laying the groundwork for renewed cooperation, particularly in the energy sector.

Sihasak outlined the plan during a briefing to 84 diplomats from 58 countries and eight international organisations, where he also reviewed Thailand’s recent foreign policy engagements.

He said Thailand’s approach was to adopt a forward-looking stance, especially on border issues requiring close coordination with neighbouring countries. This includes cooperation with Myanmar on transnational crime, online scams, drug trafficking, and environmental challenges such as water and air pollution.