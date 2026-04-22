Sihasak visits Myanmar, seeks ASEAN return and border stability

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs, together with his delegation, is on an official visit to Nay Pyi Taw in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar from April 21-22, 2026, to extend congratulations on the formation of Myanmar’s new government.

He said Min Aung Hlaing, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, had been elected president in what Thailand viewed as an important transition that should lead to a peace and reconciliation process.

As Myanmar’s neighbour, Thailand wants to see sustainable peace in the country.

He also reaffirmed that Thailand wants Myanmar to return to ASEAN and is pursuing a policy of step-by-step engagement to support that goal.

While ASEAN had previously adopted the Five-Point Consensus, it had not been implemented, he said, adding that Thailand wants to play a leading role in this matter.

However, before Myanmar can return to full cooperation with ASEAN, it must respond to the bloc’s concerns.