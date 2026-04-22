Sihasak visits Myanmar, seeks ASEAN return and border stability

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs, together with his delegation, is on an official visit to Nay Pyi Taw in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar from April 21-22, 2026, to extend congratulations on the formation of Myanmar’s new government.
He said Min Aung Hlaing, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, had been elected president in what Thailand viewed as an important transition that should lead to a peace and reconciliation process.
As Myanmar’s neighbour, Thailand wants to see sustainable peace in the country.
He also reaffirmed that Thailand wants Myanmar to return to ASEAN and is pursuing a policy of step-by-step engagement to support that goal.
While ASEAN had previously adopted the Five-Point Consensus, it had not been implemented, he said, adding that Thailand wants to play a leading role in this matter.
However, before Myanmar can return to full cooperation with ASEAN, it must respond to the bloc’s concerns.
The Thai foreign minister also welcomed the new Myanmar government’s decision to grant amnesty to Myanmar politicians, particularly the pardon of the country’s former president.
Thailand hopes such actions will continue, he said, adding that the visit would also cover ways to reduce violence along the Thai-Myanmar border.
Thailand is aware that Myanmar has considerable humanitarian needs and is therefore considering ways for ASEAN and international organisations to assist the people of Myanmar.
He added that the visit should open a new chapter in bilateral relations.
Thailand wants closer cooperation on border security, the suppression of transnational criminal networks, particularly scam networks and narcotics flowing increasingly into Thailand, as well as water and air pollution.
It also wants border trade to resume because of its importance to both countries, with such trade accounting for 80% of total trade between Thailand and Myanmar.
Referring to the fighting in Myanmar that resulted in a Myanmar warplane mistakenly dropping bombs across into Thai territory, the deputy prime minister said he wanted Myanmar to reduce violence along the border and de-escalate the fighting.
Thailand believes it would be best if the conflict could be brought to an end.
He said the issue formed part of ongoing military-to-military security cooperation, noting that Thailand’s Supreme Commander had previously visited Myanmar and that senior-level military meetings had already taken place.
Thailand will host the next round of talks, during which border security will remain on the agenda.
On transboundary PM2.5 pollution, he said the issue would also be discussed during today’s meetings on April 22.
It is a matter that requires cooperation among all three countries, Thailand, Myanmar and Lao PDR, because it is a serious concern.
He said it would be treated as an urgent issue in his talks with both Myanmar’s president and vice president.