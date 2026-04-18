Thailand, ASEAN Debt Under Scrutiny as IMF Flags Energy Shock Risk Across Asia-Pacific



Asia's Resilience Tested by Energy Shock

The wider backdrop to these warnings is one of unexpected regional resilience giving way to fresh uncertainty.

Asia entered 2026 on strong footing, with growth across most economies outperforming expectations in late 2025.

"Growth across most Asian economies turned out stronger than expected in late 2025," Srinivasan noted. "This is in large part thanks to exports and consumption, which held up better than anticipated, supported by accommodative policies and financial conditions."





Technology exports were a particular driver, benefiting economies deeply integrated into global tech supply chains, whilst trade diversification away from the United States helped cushion softer American import demand – especially for non-tech goods. Investment, however, remained soft amid elevated uncertainty.

That momentum is now being tested. Oil and gas prices have risen sharply in the context of the ongoing Middle East conflict, introducing a significant external shock for a region that is both highly energy-intensive and heavily dependent on imports.

Asia's oil and gas consumption amounts to roughly 4 per cent of GDP on average—a figure Srinivasan described as "nearly double Europe's share"—though the range is wide, from over 10 per cent in Malaysia and Thailand to just 2 per cent in Australia and New Zealand.

Net oil and gas imports for the region as a whole stand at around 2.5 per cent of GDP, rising sharply for individual economies.

Beyond direct energy costs, Srinivasan warned that disruptions to non-energy inputs could compound the pressure.

"Disruptions of fertilisers and petrochemical inputs such as helium and sulphur can create broader supply chain pressures if the conflict persists," he cautioned.

Growth Outlook: Moderating but Intact

Under its reference scenario — which assumes a conflict of limited scope and duration — the IMF projects regional growth to moderate from 5 per cent in 2025 to 4.4 per cent in 2026 and 4.2 per cent in 2027.

Asia remains the principal driver of global growth, though the composition of that outlook is increasingly unfavourable.

Inflation is projected to rise from 1.4 per cent in 2025 to 2.6 per cent in 2026 before easing modestly, while external balances weaken and fiscal space narrows. Srinivasan was unambiguous about the direction of risks: "risks are now firmly to the downside."

Emerging Asia — including ASEAN — remains a key growth engine but is set for a broad-based deceleration. Advanced Asia faces softening domestic demand.

In adverse scenarios modelled by the Fund, oil prices could rise as much as 60 per cent above January forecasts in 2026, producing cumulative output losses of around 0.8 per cent across major Asian economies by 2027.

In the most severe scenario, where the shock persists and second-round effects materialise, those losses could approach 2 per cent — with energy-exposed South and Southeast Asian economies bearing the heaviest burden.

Policy Priorities: Agility Over Stimulus

The IMF's overarching message was one of disciplined restraint paired with monetary agility.

"The near-term priority is to absorb the shock while preserving space and price signals," Srinivasan said, adding that whilst inflation expectations remain broadly anchored into 2027 – giving central banks latitude to absorb the initial shock – complacency would be unwise.

"Monetary policy should remain agile. A prolonged energy shock could weaken currencies and generate more persistent inflation through exchange rate pass-through and broader second-round effects," he warned.

On the fiscal side, Helbling reinforced the Fund's guidance for smaller and more vulnerable economies, advising them to "be proactive and think of supply chains, procuring oils and other essential supplies on a more forward-looking basis, working with partner countries" — a message directed particularly at Pacific Island nations, whose remoteness and import dependence make them acutely exposed.

Looking further ahead, Srinivasan argued that the energy shock should accelerate, not delay, structural reform.

"This shock strengthens the case for structural reform. It does not weaken it," he said, pointing to persistent youth unemployment, the risks of rapid AI adoption outpacing workforce adaptation, and the need for stronger social safety nets, deeper regional trade integration within Asia, and investment in renewable energy and grid infrastructure as the foundations of a more resilient growth model.

