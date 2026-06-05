Thais Help Thais Plus spending tops 10bn baht in just five days

The Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40 co-payment scheme has continued to draw a strong public response, with total spending exceeding 10 billion baht just five days after the Finance Ministry opened the programme for public use on June 1.
The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO), under the Finance Ministry, reported that total spending under the scheme had reached 10.81 billion baht as of 1pm on Friday, June 5.
Of the total, the government’s co-payment contribution accounted for 6.30 billion baht, while members of the public spent 4.51 billion baht of their own money.
The spending came from more than 20.34 million actual users out of 26.04 million people who were granted rights under the programme.
The FPO also reported strong participation from retailers, with 984,004 shops now successfully registered and ready to provide services. These include 862,207 existing shops from previous schemes and 121,797 newly registered businesses.
A further 120,000-plus shops are undergoing verification or awaiting acceptance of the scheme’s terms and conditions, and are expected to gradually enter the system soon.
The strong spending figures and rising participation from both consumers and retailers reflect the programme’s effectiveness in stimulating the grassroots economy, the FPO noted.
The scheme will also be expanded to food delivery platforms from June 15, allowing eligible users to spend through additional channels.
The FPO expects the move to improve convenience for consumers while helping boost sales for small food vendors.
The Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40 co-payment scheme is designed to help people cope with higher living costs and rising prices for goods amid energy price volatility and tensions in the Middle East.
Under the programme, the government covers 60% of eligible spending, while participants pay the remaining 40%.
The measure is also aimed at stimulating grassroots consumption and increasing cash circulation among small businesses nationwide.