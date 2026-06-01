Makro–Lotus’s Becomes Thailand’s Largest Hub for “Thais Help Thais Plus” Merchants

Bangkok, 1 June 2026 – CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, operator of the wholesale and retail businesses “Makro–Lotus’s,” continues to support small business operators by launching Thailand’s largest “Thais Help Thais Plus” merchant hub, bringing together the highest number of participating stores nationwide. The project officially launched on its first day to an enthusiastic response, reflecting CP AXTRA’s role in driving the grassroots economy while helping ease the cost-of-living burden for Thai consumers in a tangible way. The launch event was honored by the visit of Mr. Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director-General of the Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce, who toured the “Thais Help Thais Plus” initiative on its opening day.

Supporting the “Thais Help Thais Plus” initiative is part of CP AXTRA’s commitment to “standing alongside Thai people” by fostering collaboration among the government sector, wholesale and retail businesses, and Thai entrepreneurs to help stimulate the economy and generate income opportunities for SMEs and small businesses nationwide. Makro–Lotus’s has provided more than 1,500 free booths for entrepreneurs to sell their products, while also serving as a central hub for over 10,000 participating merchants, enabling consumers to conveniently access benefits, promotions, and value-for-money products in one location. Participating businesses include restaurants, fashion, lifestyle, and service operators offering exclusive discounts and special deals, reinforcing the concept of “Shop at Makro and Lotus’s Every Day, Enjoy Great Value Every Day,” catering to shopping, lifestyle, and entertainment needs for the whole family.