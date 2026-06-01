More than 4 million Thai Gen Z users drawn into online gambling

Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, the national police chief, has instructed the centre to monitor and prevent young people from becoming involved in online gambling, especially during the World Cup in June 2026. He also ordered a tougher crackdown on all forms of online football betting.

Police are investigating and are ready to block websites and social media accounts linked to online football betting across all platforms, Trairong added. Artificial intelligence is being used to help detect such activity, allowing faster and more accurate interception.

Trairong also warned people against joining this ecosystem, urging them to stop promoting gambling, posting links or creating content that encourages gambling. Those who continue to do so will face strict legal action, he warned.

Parents urged to watch for warning signs

The Rajanukul Institute, under the Department of Mental Health at the Ministry of Public Health, has previously advised parents to watch for signs that their children may be addicted to gambling.

The institute noted that gambling addiction is considered a mental health disorder under diagnostic criteria used in the American psychiatric system.

Warning signs may include lying, borrowing money, skipping school, falling grades, spending more time alone, increasing isolation and conflicts with parents or friends.

Emotional signs may include mood swings. Children may appear happy, cheerful and excited when they win, but withdrawn, sad or isolated when they lose.

In terms of thinking patterns, children may believe they will always win, gamble to escape problems, or fail to realise that gambling itself is causing their difficulties. They may think they can stop at any time, but eventually lose control and return to gambling.

Parents are advised to protect children from online gambling by controlling website access, preventing children from using their credit cards and regularly checking payment slips.

They should also place computers in shared family areas, talk openly with their children about gambling, and set clear rules on internet use.