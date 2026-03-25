Police raid luxury Pattaya villa, arrest 25 Indians over online gambling hub

Immigration police raided a luxury villa in central Pattaya and arrested 25 Indian nationals accused of operating an illegal online gambling base with an estimated annual turnover of more than Bt700 million.

The operation was carried out on March 24 by investigators from Division 3 of the Immigration Bureau after authorities received a tip-off that the property in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, was being used as a base for a large-scale online gambling business.





Officers said the villa was heavily secured. The garage had been converted into a sealed glass office, with tarpaulins used to block visibility from outside and conceal activity inside the property.

During the search, police found 25 Indian nationals working inside the house. Authorities said the group had been assigned clear roles, including marketing, accounting and customer service administration, giving the operation the appearance of a fully organised company.





Investigators also found that workers were being kept inside the villa, with a generator and frozen food supplies prepared to reduce the need to leave the premises and avoid attracting attention.

Police ordered the operation to stop immediately before detaining all 25 suspects and examining the evidence. Data found on computers allegedly linked the group to three major online gambling websites. Authorities said the network handled an average of more than 5.6 million rupees a day, equivalent to about Bt700 million a year.