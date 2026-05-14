BTS joins Madonna and Shakira for historic World Cup final show

FIFA has confirmed that South Korean K-pop supergroup BTS will co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup final half-time show, joining renowned artists Madonna and Shakira for a landmark performance on July 19.
The show will take place during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New York New Jersey Stadium, also known as MetLife Stadium. The tournament is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.
The performance will be curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The 2026 World Cup will be the first edition of the tournament to feature a half-time show during the final, in a format similar to major sporting events in the United States, such as the NBA and the NFL.
The performance will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a major initiative that aims to raise US$100 million to expand access to education and football for children around the world. Throughout the tournament, US$1 from every match ticket sold will be donated to the fund.
Shakira, the Colombian superstar, is also the artist behind this World Cup’s official song, “Dai Dai”, featuring Nigerian artist Burna Boy. The full track is set to be released on May 14.