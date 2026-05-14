BTS joins Madonna and Shakira for historic World Cup final show

FIFA has confirmed that South Korean K-pop supergroup BTS will co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup final half-time show, joining renowned artists Madonna and Shakira for a landmark performance on July 19.

The show will take place during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New York New Jersey Stadium, also known as MetLife Stadium. The tournament is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.