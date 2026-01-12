Lisa makes history as first Thai and K-pop Golden Globes presenter

Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) made a major splash on the global stage as she appeared on the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on Monday (January 12).

Her attendance was not as an ordinary guest.

She became the first Thai artist and the first K-pop artist in history to be honoured as a presenter at the ceremony.

This milestone also marks a significant step in her international acting career.