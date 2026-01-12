null

Lisa makes history as first Thai and K-pop Golden Globes presenter

MONDAY, JANUARY 12, 2026

She stepped onto Golden Globes stage as a presenter, while her Hollywood acting debut in White Lotus Season 3 put her in international spotlight as series picked up six nominations.

  • Lisa became the first Thai and K-pop artist in history to be a presenter at the Golden Globe Awards.
  • She presented the award for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama alongside actress Priyanka Chopra.
  • Her attendance was in connection with her upcoming Hollywood debut in Season 3 of the series The White Lotus.
  • The milestone is seen as a significant moment for Asian representation and the global reach of Thai soft power.

Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) made a major splash on the global stage as she appeared on the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on Monday (January 12).

Her attendance was not as an ordinary guest.

She became the first Thai artist and the first K-pop artist in history to be honoured as a presenter at the ceremony.

This milestone also marks a significant step in her international acting career.

Lisa attended in connection with her new role in the hit series The White Lotus Season 3, her Hollywood debut.

The series received six nominations, including the top category of Best Television Series – Drama.

Her appearance also drew attention for its fashion impact.

Lisa wore a black sheer floor-length gown by French label Jacquemus, complemented by Bulgari jewellery and pink-toned make-up by her longtime South Korean make-up artist.

One of the evening’s key highlights came when she took the stage alongside Priyanka Chopra to present the award for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama.

The winner was Noah Wyle for The Pitt.

Lisa’s presence at the event was widely seen as a bridge between Asian success and the pinnacle of the global entertainment industry, showcasing not only her ability as an artist but also the growing reach of Thai soft power on an international stage.

