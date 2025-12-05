K-Pop Megastar LISA Confirmed for Netflix Action Flick TYGO

Blackpink singer joins Extraction cinematic universe alongside Don Lee and Lee Jin-wook for new film about a former child soldier seeking revenge in the Korean underworld.
Following weeks of intense speculation, Netflix has officially confirmed that Blackpink’s Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) is set to join the cast of their new action feature, TYGO.
The film is confirmed to be part of the same cinematic universe as the streaming giant's highly successful Extraction franchise.
Lisa, who recently made her acting debut in the third season of the HBO series The White Lotus, will star alongside two of South Korea's most formidable actors: veteran action star Ma Dong-seok (Don Lee) and Lee Jin-wook.
The announcement was accompanied by the release of photos from the TYGO script-reading session.
While specific character roles remain under wraps, Variety previously reported that the plot centres on Tygo (Ma Dong-seok), a former child soldier who turns mercenary to carry out a deadly revenge mission deep within South Korea's criminal underworld after his wife is abducted.
Lisa shared her excitement about her first feature film role, telling Variety: “I am honoured to be a part of this project and grateful for the opportunity to work with incredible actors. Being part of an action film has always been a dream of mine, and for my first film to be this amazing project feels very special.”
Lisa’s co-stars are powerhouses in the industry.
Ma Dong-seok is globally recognised for his roles in the The Roundup action series, the zombie hit Train to Busan, and the Marvel Studios blockbuster Eternals.
Lee Jin-wook is known to Netflix audiences for his work on shows like Squid Game, Sweet Home, and Bulgasal: Immortal Souls.
The production brings together major international forces.
TYGO is based on a graphic novel created by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo, who serve as producers through their company AGBO.
The directorial reins are held by Lee Sang-yong, who previously helmed The Roundup and The Roundup: No Way Out.
The project is an effort to expand Netflix’s most successful action IP, the Extraction franchise, which has generated massive viewership, with the first film drawing 90 million household views within its first four weeks.