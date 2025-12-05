K-Pop Megastar LISA Confirmed for Netflix Action Flick TYGO

Blackpink singer joins Extraction cinematic universe alongside Don Lee and Lee Jin-wook for new film about a former child soldier seeking revenge in the Korean underworld.

Following weeks of intense speculation, Netflix has officially confirmed that Blackpink’s Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) is set to join the cast of their new action feature, TYGO.

The film is confirmed to be part of the same cinematic universe as the streaming giant's highly successful Extraction franchise.

Lisa, who recently made her acting debut in the third season of the HBO series The White Lotus, will star alongside two of South Korea's most formidable actors: veteran action star Ma Dong-seok (Don Lee) and Lee Jin-wook.

The announcement was accompanied by the release of photos from the TYGO script-reading session.

While specific character roles remain under wraps, Variety previously reported that the plot centres on Tygo (Ma Dong-seok), a former child soldier who turns mercenary to carry out a deadly revenge mission deep within South Korea's criminal underworld after his wife is abducted.