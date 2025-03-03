Lisa Blackpink dazzles at 2025 Oscars in tuxedo-inspired look

Lisa of Blackpink made a stunning debut at the 2025 Oscars, opting for a bold tuxedo-inspired look instead of a traditional gown. Attending the 97th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the singer and rapper turned heads in a sleek black tuxedo dress layered over a long white shirtdress, designed by Markgong.

Joining the ranks of Hollywood's finest, Lisa, who recently made her acting debut in HBO's The White Lotus, made an unforgettable entrance at the Oscars. Her ensemble perfectly blended the elegance of a gown with the sharp sophistication of a tuxedo. Let's break down her red carpet look.