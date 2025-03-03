Lisa Blackpink dazzles at 2025 Oscars in tuxedo-inspired look

Lisa of Blackpink made a stunning debut at the 2025 Oscars, opting for a bold tuxedo-inspired look instead of a traditional gown. Attending the 97th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the singer and rapper turned heads in a sleek black tuxedo dress layered over a long white shirtdress, designed by Markgong.
Joining the ranks of Hollywood's finest, Lisa, who recently made her acting debut in HBO's The White Lotus, made an unforgettable entrance at the Oscars. Her ensemble perfectly blended the elegance of a gown with the sharp sophistication of a tuxedo. Let's break down her red carpet look.
The ensemble featured a tailored black coat with a notch lapel collar, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, a front button closure, and a floor-length hem. Underneath, she wore a white shirt dress with a pleated bodice, collared neckline, front button closures, and a floor-grazing hem. Completing the look, she wore black flared pants with a high-rise waist and bell-bottom silhouette. To add a pop of color, she accessorized with a red floral brooch and paired the outfit with gold hoop earrings, rings, and black pumps.
For her hair, Lisa embraced a contemporary take on Old Hollywood, leaving her wavy auburn locks loose with a fringe. Her glam was flawless, with glossy pink lips, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, glittery eyeliner on the lower waterline, feathered brows, flushed cheeks, and a glowing highlighter. Her nails matched the black-and-white theme, with milky white and black hues.
The moment everyone had been waiting for arrived when Lisa performed a special tribute to the iconic James Bond franchise. As anticipated, she dazzled global fans by descending on a zipline to perform "Live and Let Die" live on the Oscars stage. It was a breathtaking, unforgettable performance that highlighted her talent and star power.