Poll reveals Thai kids’ inspirations: Lisa Blackpink leads, Paetongtarn 5th

Children emphasized enjoying time with friends at school and expressed a desire for classroom learning to be more enjoyable. This aligns with the Ministry of Education's policy focusing on “Quality Learning with Happiness,” which, if successfully implemented, would truly meet the needs of students.
The survey also revealed that Thai children are aware of online scams, value advancements in technology, and admire prominent figures such as global artist Lisa Blackpink, teachers, athletes, and politicians like Pita Limjaroenrat and Paetongtarn.
Suan Dusit Poll conducted the nationwide survey titled “Voices of Thai Children 2025,” targeting Thai children aged 6-18. The survey included 1,030 respondents through online and field data collection from January 7-10, 2025.
Highlights of the Survey
Most Memorable Experiences in School:
Playing with friends at school: 66.21%
Learning new and exciting things: 55.15%
Sports, field trips, and camps: 53.20%
Favourite Learning Experiences Outside the Classroom:
Watching clips or learning through mobile phones/tablets: 76.99%
Playing and engaging in activities with friends: 49.81%
Visiting museums, zoos, or exploring nature: 48.25%
Key Skills for the Future
Ability to prevent and respond to dangers in real life and online: 74.76%
Proficiency in English or other languages: 56.21%
Competence in using computers and technology: 52.14%
Desired Changes in Thailand
More enjoyable schools and learning experiences: 61.26%
Advancements in technology: 60.58%
A safer life free from danger: 53.59%
Gifts Desired from the Government/Prime Minister
Scholarships and financial assistance: 74.37%
Tablets or computers for learning: 58.83%
Fun toys and gaming equipment: 39.61%
Inspirations Besides Parents
Lisa Blackpink: 47.09%
Teachers: 41.26%
Chanathip Songkrasin (footballer): 30.94%
Pita Limjaroenrat: 28.25%
Paetongtarn Shinawatra: 26.46%
Chanin Thitiphetchakul, a lecturer from the Faculty of Education, Suan Dusit University, highlighted several key takeaways from the survey reflecting the current perspectives of Thai children.
Thai children's learning behavior is shifting towards digital devices like mobile phones and tablets, underscoring the transition to a digital era. However, children also emphasize the importance of social interaction with peers at school, indicating the need to balance social learning with digital learning.
Regarding safety, children highly value skills to protect themselves both offline and online, reflecting their concerns about threats in the digital age.
The desire for scholarships and learning tools such as tablets and computers points to the persistent issue of educational inequality.
Interestingly, while children admire artists and athletes more than politicians, teachers remain a vital source of inspiration. This emphasizes the significant role of educators and public figures as role models in shaping Thai youth.