Poll reveals Thai kids’ inspirations: Lisa Blackpink leads, Paetongtarn 5th

Children emphasized enjoying time with friends at school and expressed a desire for classroom learning to be more enjoyable. This aligns with the Ministry of Education's policy focusing on “Quality Learning with Happiness,” which, if successfully implemented, would truly meet the needs of students.

The survey also revealed that Thai children are aware of online scams, value advancements in technology, and admire prominent figures such as global artist Lisa Blackpink, teachers, athletes, and politicians like Pita Limjaroenrat and Paetongtarn.

Suan Dusit Poll conducted the nationwide survey titled “Voices of Thai Children 2025,” targeting Thai children aged 6-18. The survey included 1,030 respondents through online and field data collection from January 7-10, 2025.

Highlights of the Survey

Most Memorable Experiences in School:

Playing with friends at school: 66.21%

Learning new and exciting things: 55.15%

Sports, field trips, and camps: 53.20%