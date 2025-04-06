US tariffs could trigger ‘full-blown global trade war’: PM Wong

This includes a “society built on mutual care and respect, regardless of race, language or religion”, a meritocratic system that allows Singaporeans to chart their own paths, and a spirit of solidarity and unity that keeps the country moving forward, he noted.

“So while there are dark clouds ahead, we can look forward still with confidence in ourselves, because here in Singapore, we have always faced challenges with grit and determination, like we did when we overcame the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

His comments came just a day after he warned Singaporeans to be clear-eyed about the dangers ahead, as global institutions get weaker and international norms are eroded.

In a five-minute video uploaded to his social media on April 4, he described the US announcement as a “seismic change in the global order”, pointing out that the era of rules-based globalisation and free trade was over.

On April 3, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong also spoke on the impact of the US move to subject imports to wide-ranging tariffs. He said Singapore is reassessing its 2025 growth forecast, and is prepared to provide support for households and businesses if the situation deteriorates.

At a separate community event on April 5, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said the US tariffs are a “profound setback” to the way the world has operated for the last 80 years, when there were generally progressive economic integration and growth of global supply chains.

Now that this is changing, he warned that there would be a “major economic impact”.

“I expect to see high inflation. I expect to see slower growth rates,” he said, adding that he also expected to see a lot of pressure on how countries reach agreements with each other.

He also said he was worried that these global changes would affect the ability of countries to work collectively to tackle global issues like pandemics, climate change and the emergence of artificial intelligence.

That said, he added that Singapore is in a fortunate state with its fiscal reserves; it has also invested in its defence consistently; and the country has a reputation of being safe, stable and reliable.

“We’ve got long-term challenges, but Singapore has agency, Singapore has options,” he said, adding that the Republic is working with Asean and other countries on trade.

“The US pulling itself out of this system is a major setback, but the US constitutes 14 per cent of global trade, there’s still another 86 per cent of global trade,” he said.

“My hope is that the rest of us will double down on integration, on win-win solutions, on signing agreements that we will abide with fully, both by spirit and the letter of the law.”

The Straits Time

Asia News Network