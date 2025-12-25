People’s Party vows to end conscription, roll out volunteer soldier system

The party’s newest announcement on Thursday (December 25) focused on abolishing compulsory military conscription.

It came as the Bhumjaithai Party’s official Facebook page circulated what it described as a national security policy statement by PM and party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, proposing a shift from conscripts to 100,000 volunteer soldiers serving four-year terms with a monthly salary of THB12,000.

However, it remained unclear whether the figure referred to recruiting 100,000 volunteers each year (totalling 400,000 over four years) or an average of 25,000 a year (totalling 100,000 over four years).

The party said further details were needed, noting that the Bhumjaithai website page hosting the policy set could not be accessed at the time.