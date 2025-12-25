Army chief of staff insists Cambodia must announce ceasefire first

The chief of staff of the Royal Thai Army insisted on Thursday that Cambodia must be the first to announce a ceasefire before the two countries proceed with ceasefire talks.

RTA chief of staff Gen Chaiyapruek Duangprapat said Cambodia was the side that opened fire, leading to a second round of border clashes since December 8. As a result, he said Cambodia must be the first to announce a ceasefire before the two countries can agree on ceasefire conditions.

Chaiyapruek told reporters that Cambodia had sent a letter to Thailand expressing its wish for both countries to announce a ceasefire at the same time, in an apparent effort to maintain support at home.