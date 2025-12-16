Former People’s Party MP jailed two years for showing fake military draft certificate

The Criminal Court on Tuesday sentenced a former People’s Party MP to two years in jail after convicting him of displaying a fake certificate of military draft results.

The court found Jirat Thongsuwan, a former People’s Party MP for Chachoengsao, guilty of using a forged official document and uploading false information to a computer system.

It handed down a two-year prison term and said there was no reason to suspend the sentence or grant probation.

Jirat was seeking release on bail while appealing the ruling to the Court of Appeal.