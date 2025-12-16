Government to impose VAT and customs duties on imports from January 2026

Deputy Government Spokeswoman Lalida Periswiwatana announced on Tuesday that from January 1, 2026, the government will begin implementing a VAT (Value Added Tax) and customs duties for all imported goods, starting at a value of 1 baht.

This policy ends the previous exemption on customs duties to promote fair trade practices and protect Thai businesses.

The Deputy Spokeswoman clarified that until December 31, 2025, only a 7% VAT is being collected, with no customs duties. From 2026 onwards, both VAT and customs duties will be levied according to the customs tariff for each type of product.