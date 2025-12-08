Council of Economic Ministers approves 800,000-baht tax exemption for savings

The Council of Economic Ministers on Monday approved a programme allowing taxpayers to deduct up to 800,000 baht from their taxable income by saving for retirement, the finance minister said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the Council approved the Thailand Individual Savings Account (TISA) scheme at its weekly meeting to encourage income earners to save for retirement.

Ekniti said he was still uncertain whether the project would be submitted to the Cabinet for deliberation on Tuesday.

He said the TISA scheme would benefit about 11.4 million income earners. They would be eligible to deduct their savings in the TISA scheme by up to 800,000 baht automatically, without needing to seek approval from the Revenue Department each year.