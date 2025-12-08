Energy panel freezes LPG retail price for three months from New Year

The Energy Policy Administration Committee (EPAC) has agreed to freeze the retail price of LPG for a further three months from the New Year, keeping the price of a 15-kilogramme household gas cylinder at about 423 baht.

Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon said after chairing the EPAC meeting on Monday (December 8) that the committee had approved maintaining the ex-refinery price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at 20.9179 baht per kilogramme (excluding value-added tax).

This measure is designed to keep the retail price of a 15kg LPG cylinder at around 423 baht. It will be in effect from January 1, 2026 to March 31, 2026.

The meeting also assigned the Oil Fuel Fund Executive Committee to manage the fund in line with the policy framework for stabilising LPG prices going forward.