"Security Must Come First": Thai Business Leaders Support Tough Government Stance on Cambodia Border Crisis

The Thai Chamber of Commerce backs government's right to defend sovereignty but urges swift, decisive resolution and clear international communication to mitigate economic damage.

The Thai private sector has publicly thrown its support behind the government's right to take decisive action to protect its sovereignty along the Cambodian border, even as escalating tensions—which have led to the deaths of Thai soldiers and mass evacuations—inflict severe economic damage.

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, issued a formal statement on Monday, outlining the business community's position following reports of heavy gunfire and bombings in the border region.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, representing the Thai private sector, hereby state their position on the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border... We wish to reiterate that the private sector does not support violence, confrontation, or war in any form.

