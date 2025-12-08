15,000 Flee Buriram Border as Military Tension Forces Hospital Shutdowns and Mass Evacuation

Tension along the Thai-Cambodian frontier forces the evacuation of 15,000 citizens in Buriram and prompts the closure of Kantharalak Hospital in Sisaket Province.
An estimated 15,000 citizens have been evacuated from the Thai-Cambodian border region in Buriram Province as the security situation rapidly deteriorated, prompting immediate emergency measures, including the complete suspension of services at a key provincial hospital.
Reports indicate that the border area is experiencing significant tension, forcing a mass exodus of residents.
The total number of evacuees in Buriram, counted from Sunday evening (7 December 2025) through Monday (8 December 2025), reached approximately 15,000.
The displaced residents have been directed to the main shelter in the province, located at the Chang International Circuit stadium.
Poolsap Thepnakorn, president of the Buriram Chamber of Commerce, confirmed the scale of the operation. Speaking to Thansettakij, she stated:
"The latest reports from Buriram indicate considerable tension in the Thai-Cambodian border area. A large number of citizens have had to urgently and continuously evacuate the area. The total number of evacuees... is approximately 15,000 people."
She added that the response plan is nearing capacity:
"Evacuees entered the Chang International Circuit evacuation centre... Last night, there were approximately 7,000 people, and now there are likely more than 15,000 people. This is considered nearly 100% according to the response plan that was laid out."
The escalating crisis has forced border-area government offices and hospitals into lockdown.
Medical personnel have also been moved out of the risk zones into temporary emergency shelters, including hotels offering free accommodation.
In a separate but related development, Kantharalak Hospital in Sisaket Province has issued an official announcement temporarily suspending all services to the public.
The hospital cited the emergency situation at the border as impacting its ability to remain operational.
The hospital has advised all emergency patients to seek immediate care at nearby hospitals until the security situation returns to normal.
The Buriram Chamber of Commerce president expressed concern that the current round of clashes may be "more severe than previous incidents" and called for the situation to be resolved as quickly as possible.