15,000 Flee Buriram Border as Military Tension Forces Hospital Shutdowns and Mass Evacuation

Tension along the Thai-Cambodian frontier forces the evacuation of 15,000 citizens in Buriram and prompts the closure of Kantharalak Hospital in Sisaket Province.

An estimated 15,000 citizens have been evacuated from the Thai-Cambodian border region in Buriram Province as the security situation rapidly deteriorated, prompting immediate emergency measures, including the complete suspension of services at a key provincial hospital.

Reports indicate that the border area is experiencing significant tension, forcing a mass exodus of residents.

The total number of evacuees in Buriram, counted from Sunday evening (7 December 2025) through Monday (8 December 2025), reached approximately 15,000.

The displaced residents have been directed to the main shelter in the province, located at the Chang International Circuit stadium.

Poolsap Thepnakorn, president of the Buriram Chamber of Commerce, confirmed the scale of the operation. Speaking to Thansettakij, she stated: