ONWR warns seven southern provinces of floods, mudslides

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) on Monday warned residents in seven southern provinces to brace for possible flash floods, run-off and mudslides this week due to heavy rain brought by the monsoon and easterly winds.
The ONWR said the provinces likely to be affected are Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Trang, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
Residents were urged to prepare for possible run-off, mudslides and urban flooding between December 11 and 15.
The heavy rain is expected to be caused by the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, combined with easterly winds over the Gulf and the South, the ONWR said.
It warned that intense downpours could trigger flooding in low-lying urban areas due to slow drainage, as well as river overflows in some locations.
The ONWR advised residents to closely follow updates from the agency and the Meteorological Department, move belongings to higher ground in high-risk areas, and keep emergency hotline numbers of relief agencies at hand.