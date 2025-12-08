ONWR warns seven southern provinces of floods, mudslides

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) on Monday warned residents in seven southern provinces to brace for possible flash floods, run-off and mudslides this week due to heavy rain brought by the monsoon and easterly winds.

The ONWR said the provinces likely to be affected are Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Trang, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

Residents were urged to prepare for possible run-off, mudslides and urban flooding between December 11 and 15.