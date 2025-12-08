CAAT bans drone flights in 7 border provinces from December 9

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued Notification No.12 prohibiting the operation of unmanned aircraft (drones) in seven provinces along the Thai–Cambodian border and in areas where security operations are under way, citing national security and aviation safety. The ban takes effect from December 9, 2025 and will remain in force until further notice.

On December 8, CAAT announced “Notification No.12 on the prohibition of controlling or releasing unmanned aircraft (drones) in areas that may affect national security during the Thai–Cambodian border situation.”

The new order replaces an earlier, more relaxed Notification No.11, which had allowed drone use in limited cases under strict conditions. CAAT said that, after reviewing the situation with security agencies, the overall border situation has continued to escalate, potentially affecting the safety of security operations and people on the ground.

To reduce security risks and ensure that official operations can proceed safely and effectively, CAAT has tightened control on drone use by declaring no-fly areas and requiring that all civilian operations, for any purpose, comply with much stricter conditions.