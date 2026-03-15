Trump rejects Iran peace push, says nuclear issue must be settled first

President Donald Trump said in an NBC News interview on Saturday that he was “not ready” to make a deal with Iran, rejecting the current terms for ending the war and hardening Washington’s line as the conflict entered its third week. Reuters, citing the interview, reported that Trump said Tehran appeared ready to negotiate, but that “the terms aren’t good enough yet.”

No quick return to diplomacy

Trump’s remarks amounted to a fresh setback for ceasefire efforts. Reuters reported that mediation attempts by Oman and Egypt have stalled, with the Trump administration brushing aside efforts to open talks even as regional tensions and energy-market strains deepen.