New CAAT directive restricts drone use in seven provinces amid border tensions

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2025

CAAT bans drone flights in designated districts of seven provinces from November 16–30, citing ongoing security operations near the Thai–Cambodian border

On November 14, 2025, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) issued Announcement No. 10, titled: “Prohibition of operating or releasing unmanned aircraft (drones) in areas that may affect national security during the Thai–Cambodian border situation.”

CAAT stated that the overall situation remains at a level requiring close monitoring. Security agencies have coordinated with CAAT to maintain strict no-fly zones at the district level across seven provinces, effective November 16–30, 2025, or until further notice.

Areas where drone flights are strictly prohibited

District-level no-fly zones in 7 provinces:

  1. Sa Kaeo Province: Khlong Hat, Aranyaprathet, Khok Sung, Ta Phraya
  2. Buri Ram Province: Lahan Sai, Ban Kruat
  3. Si Sa Ket Province: Phu Sing, Khun Han, Kantharalak
  4. Surin Province: Phanom Dong Rak, Kap Choeng, Sangkha, Buachet
  5. Ubon Ratchathani Province: Khemarat, Na Tan, Pho Sai, Si Mueang Mai, Khong Chiam, Sirindhorn, Buntharik, Na Chaluai, Nam Yuen
  6. Trat Province: Mueang Trat, Bo Rai, Khlong Yai
  7. Chanthaburi Province: Mueang Chanthaburi, Pong Nam Ron, Soi Dao

Additional prohibited zones

  • A 9-kilometre radius (5 nautical miles) around designated airports
  • Any areas specifically declared restricted by security agencies

Conditions for drone operations (outside restricted zones)

  • Operators must be registered with CAAT and the drone must also be registered correctly.
  • Flight permission must be requested at least 3 days in advance through the UAS Portal (application or website: uasportal.caat.or.th).
  • Maximum flight altitude: 90 metres (300 feet) above ground.
  • Flight hours allowed: 06.00–18.00 hrs.
    • Flights outside this timeframe require special CAAT approval.
    • Absolutely no flights allowed between 00.01–04.00 hrs.
  • Once permission is granted, operators must notify CAAT via the UAS Portal before each flight, providing:
    • Location
    • Date & time
    • Purpose of the operation
  • Operators must also notify the Anti-Drone Operations Centre at:
    Email: [email protected]
  • Any operation outside these conditions requires an additional request and documentation submission through the UAS Portal.

CAAT: Measures remain necessary to support ongoing security operations

CAAT explained that Announcement No. 10 resulted from continuous joint assessment with national security agencies, which found that certain areas still require drone prohibitions to ensure effectiveness of ongoing security operations along the Thai–Cambodian border.

At the same time, CAAT emphasised that it remains mindful of public and business needs. Therefore, drone usage is permitted across most areas of the country under strict conditions.

CAAT will continue to closely monitor the border situation and is prepared to adjust measures in line with the prevailing security environment, ensuring drone activity remains balanced, safe, and non-disruptive to national security.

