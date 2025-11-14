New CAAT directive restricts drone use in seven provinces amid border tensions

On November 14, 2025, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) issued Announcement No. 10, titled: “Prohibition of operating or releasing unmanned aircraft (drones) in areas that may affect national security during the Thai–Cambodian border situation.”
CAAT stated that the overall situation remains at a level requiring close monitoring. Security agencies have coordinated with CAAT to maintain strict no-fly zones at the district level across seven provinces, effective November 16–30, 2025, or until further notice.
District-level no-fly zones in 7 provinces:
CAAT explained that Announcement No. 10 resulted from continuous joint assessment with national security agencies, which found that certain areas still require drone prohibitions to ensure effectiveness of ongoing security operations along the Thai–Cambodian border.
At the same time, CAAT emphasised that it remains mindful of public and business needs. Therefore, drone usage is permitted across most areas of the country under strict conditions.
CAAT will continue to closely monitor the border situation and is prepared to adjust measures in line with the prevailing security environment, ensuring drone activity remains balanced, safe, and non-disruptive to national security.