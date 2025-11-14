New CAAT directive restricts drone use in seven provinces amid border tensions

CAAT: Measures remain necessary to support ongoing security operations

CAAT explained that Announcement No. 10 resulted from continuous joint assessment with national security agencies, which found that certain areas still require drone prohibitions to ensure effectiveness of ongoing security operations along the Thai–Cambodian border.

At the same time, CAAT emphasised that it remains mindful of public and business needs. Therefore, drone usage is permitted across most areas of the country under strict conditions.

CAAT will continue to closely monitor the border situation and is prepared to adjust measures in line with the prevailing security environment, ensuring drone activity remains balanced, safe, and non-disruptive to national security.