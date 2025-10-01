CAAT issues new order banning drone flights in nine provinces, around airports

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) on Wednesday issued its fifth order prohibiting drone flights in nine provinces — including five bordering Cambodia — as well as in areas near major airports nationwide.
The new order will take effect on October 15 and remain in place until further notice.
The announcement stated that drone owners must first register their drones with the CAAT and notify the agency of their flight objectives at least three days in advance via the portal: uasportal.caat.or.th.
Drone flights are permitted only between 6 am and 6 pm. Flights outside these hours require special permission from CAAT. However, drones are strictly prohibited from flying between 00.01 am and 4.00 am, under any circumstances.