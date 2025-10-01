CAAT issues new order banning drone flights in nine provinces, around airports

CAAT bans drone flights in nine provinces, including five on the Cambodian border, and within 9 km of major airports, effective October 15.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) on Wednesday issued its fifth order prohibiting drone flights in nine provinces — including five bordering Cambodia — as well as in areas near major airports nationwide.

The new order will take effect on October 15 and remain in place until further notice.

Areas prohibited for drone flying

  • Five border provinces under martial law and with army forces deployed: Sa Kaeo, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Ubon Ratchathani
  • Specific districts: Sattahip district in Chon Buri, Mueang district in Rayong, Phayuha Khiri district in Nakhon Sawan, and Mueang district in Ratchaburi
  • Within a 9-kilometre radius of the following airports: Chiang Mai International Airport, Phitsanulok Airport, Udon Thani International Airport, Nam Phong Airport, Takli Airport, Ubon Ratchathani Airport, Korat Airport, Wattana Nakhon Airport, Kamphaeng Saen Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Khok Krathiam Airport, Prachuap Airport, Surat Thani International Airport, and Hat Yai International Airport

Rules for drone operators

The announcement stated that drone owners must first register their drones with the CAAT and notify the agency of their flight objectives at least three days in advance via the portal: uasportal.caat.or.th.

Drone flights are permitted only between 6 am and 6 pm. Flights outside these hours require special permission from CAAT. However, drones are strictly prohibited from flying between 00.01 am and 4.00 am, under any circumstances.

