Thai Chamber of Commerce submits 5 key pillars for economic revitalisation

Trade and investment

The focus is on enhancing the country’s trade and investment potential by fast-tracking FTAs (Thailand-Sri Lanka, Thailand-EFTA), joining the OECD, restructuring laws, liberalising logistics, reviewing foreign business laws, and establishing a fast track reform unit to remove obstacles.

Support for new industries like bioplastics and clean energy, alongside a skill-based wage system and workforce upskilling, is also recommended. Retail trade is urged to expand with initiatives like the Easy e-Receipt Project Phase 2 and the establishment of tax-free zones in key tourist areas.

Agriculture and food

This sector aims to increase the value of agricultural products through "value-based agriculture" and support major products like rice, rubber, palm, chicken, pork, shrimp, and herbs.

Proposals include the development of product champions, technology-based gene editing, and promoting Geographical Indication (GI) for Future Food. The aim is to establish Thailand as a global hub for tropical fruit trade and knowledge.

Additionally, the fishing industry will be enhanced by reducing raw material taxes, developing the workforce to international standards, and accelerating the removal of export restrictions.

Tourism and services

Thailand’s goal is to become a global wellness and tourism hub. The plan includes developing the "Happy Model" for quality tourism, boosting safety and trust through initiatives like Trusted Thailand, and offering tax incentives to encourage domestic and international tourism.

Digital tourism platforms such as TAGTHAi and soft loans for tourism SMEs are also proposed to spread income throughout the country.

Digital and AI with innovation

Thailand aims to expand the digital economy’s contribution to GDP from 23.9% to 35% by 2036, creating over 2 million jobs. The proposal includes establishing a digital economy command centre, a digital-green infrastructure fund, and an AI-focused economy.

The Thailand AI Ready project will upskill 5 million people, and measures like digital visas and digital vouchers for SMEs will attract foreign expertise.

A new legal framework for promoting the digital-green economy, along with AI ethics and data governance standards, will be established. This will support the transformation of businesses into smart businesses through automation and robotics.

Sustainability

Thailand’s green economy strategy focuses on circular and green economy principles. Proposals include the Clean Air Act, a Clean Air Fund, and reducing agricultural burning through traceability systems.

Initiatives also include developing the open electricity market, expanding the producer responsibility framework, and supporting carbon credit trading platforms.

These proposals reflect the Thai Chamber of Commerce’s commitment to unlocking the country’s new economic potential, aiming for sustainable and inclusive growth across all regions

The White Paper is not just a policy proposal but a "map for Thailand's private sector economy," demonstrating the power of collaboration and determination in driving the nation’s economy forward with strength and sustainability.