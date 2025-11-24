Thai chamber of commerce submits ‘White Paper 2025’ to unlock growth in five key dimensions

The nationwide seminar of the Thai Chamber of Commerce concluded in Songkhla, where the Thai Chamber of Commerce formally submitted its “White Paper 2025” to the government, calling for urgent action to remove structural barriers and drive economic growth across five national and regional dimensions.

Dr Poj Aramwattananont, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, said the chamber had presented the “Thai Chamber of Commerce White Paper 2025”—a compilation of views gathered during the 43rd National Chamber of Commerce Seminar held at the 60th Anniversary of His Majesty the King’s Accession to the Throne International Convention Centre, Prince of Songkla University, Songkhla.

Held under the theme “Unlocking New Growth: Thailand’s New Potential for Expansion”, the paper was submitted to the Prime Minister for consideration in shaping national policy direction and economic strategy.

Although the seminar had to be cancelled after the first day due to severe flooding in Hat Yai and nearby areas, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade expressed their condolences to affected residents, including the more than 1,500 delegates attending the seminar. The chamber thanked public and private sector agencies for assisting evacuees and helping ensure their safety.

Most participants have now returned home. Meanwhile, the Foundation for Commercial Welfare, under the Thai Chamber of Commerce, has launched a fundraising initiative to support affected communities, as flooding in the province has not yet subsided.