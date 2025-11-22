Hat Yai underwater; Chamber of Commerce cancels seminar, losses may hit 500m baht

Hat Yai was plunged into severe flooding late Thursday night after days of relentless rain inundated key commercial areas, forcing the Thai Chamber of Commerce to cancel the 43rd annual nationwide chamber seminar and prompting urgent evacuations as roads and hotels became inaccessible.
Continuous heavy rain across Songkhla province caused widespread flooding in Hat Yai and neighbouring districts. Several major roads were submerged and impassable, cutting off access to hotels and venues intended to host more than 1,500 participants.
Thai Chamber of Commerce cancels major annual seminar
Poj Aramwattananont, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, confirmed the cancellation of the event scheduled at the 60th Anniversary of His Majesty the King’s Accession to the Throne International Convention Centre at Prince of Songkla University.
He said the situation in Songkhla was too severe to proceed. Attendees who had not yet travelled from Bangkok were instructed to cancel their journeys immediately, while organisers worked urgently to assist those already in Hat Yai.
Many hotels where participants were staying—including Buri Sriphu Hotel, Crystal Hotel, TR Rock Hill Hotel, Monkham Hotel and New Season Hotel—reported flooding in and around their premises, complicating evacuation and transportation.
Floodwaters surge into Hat Yai’s business district
Songkhla Chamber of Commerce President Songpol Jangsirivatthamrong said floodwaters from Khlong Toei had begun flowing rapidly into Hat Yai’s central business district, worsening conditions.
With rain showing no signs of easing, organisers instructed delegates to gradually evacuate Songkhla province for safety reasons.
The flooding also forced the cancellation of a planned field visit for Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, who was scheduled to participate in the event.
Economic losses may reach 500 million baht
The Songkhla Chamber of Commerce estimated initial economic losses at up to 500 million baht, should the flooding persist for 1–2 weeks.
Losses include hotel cancellations, restaurant disruptions and reduced activity at tourism sites during one of the city’s busiest business periods.
The annual seminar—held from November 21–23, 2025 under the theme “Unlocking New Growth: Driving New Potential for Thailand’s Economic Expansion”—is one of the Thai Chamber of Commerce’s largest gatherings, rotating among regions each year.
This year, only the first day of the event could take place before flooding escalated.
Emergency alerts sent via cell broadcast
Reporters noted that DDPM issued five consecutive cell broadcast alerts from the afternoon of November 21 through the morning of 22 November, warning of imminent flooding in Hat Yai.
During the welcome dinner at Central Festival Hat Yai the previous evening, participants received flood alerts at 20.00, prompting many to leave early and return to their hotels to move belongings to higher ground.