Hat Yai underwater; Chamber of Commerce cancels seminar, losses may hit 500m baht

Hat Yai was plunged into severe flooding late Thursday night after days of relentless rain inundated key commercial areas, forcing the Thai Chamber of Commerce to cancel the 43rd annual nationwide chamber seminar and prompting urgent evacuations as roads and hotels became inaccessible.

Continuous heavy rain across Songkhla province caused widespread flooding in Hat Yai and neighbouring districts. Several major roads were submerged and impassable, cutting off access to hotels and venues intended to host more than 1,500 participants.

Thai Chamber of Commerce cancels major annual seminar

Poj Aramwattananont, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, confirmed the cancellation of the event scheduled at the 60th Anniversary of His Majesty the King’s Accession to the Throne International Convention Centre at Prince of Songkla University.

He said the situation in Songkhla was too severe to proceed. Attendees who had not yet travelled from Bangkok were instructed to cancel their journeys immediately, while organisers worked urgently to assist those already in Hat Yai.

Many hotels where participants were staying—including Buri Sriphu Hotel, Crystal Hotel, TR Rock Hill Hotel, Monkham Hotel and New Season Hotel—reported flooding in and around their premises, complicating evacuation and transportation.