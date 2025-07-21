Hat Yai ranks among Asia’s top 3 best-value cities for the second consecutive year

A hidden gem for Malaysian and Singaporean tourists

According to Agoda, Hat Yai has experienced a notable increase in international arrivals, particularly from Malaysia and Singapore. The city has become a favoured destination for short-haul, budget-friendly trips, particularly those focusing on local culinary experiences and shopping opportunities.

With average hotel prices at just US$36 per night (approximately 1,300–1,400 baht), Hat Yai offers the most affordable accommodation among Thailand’s major tourist cities and ranks among the most cost-effective destinations in Asia.

Culinary diversity and cultural heritage

Hat Yai is renowned as a culinary haven, offering a rich variety of food, from morning dim sum and southern-style spicy curries to traditional Muslim biryani. Popular markets such as Kim Yong Market, Greenway Market, and the weekend walking streets provide vibrant, authentic experiences.

The city also showcases its multicultural identity through several important religious and cultural landmarks, including the Central Mosque of Songkhla, Wat Hat Yai Nai, and the Shrine of the Goddess Tubtim, attracting tourists with an interest in heritage, local traditions, and the arts.

Sustainable tourism through secondary cities

Hat Yai’s consistent recognition as one of Asia’s best-value travel destinations emphasises its emergence as a regional tourism hub.

This achievement also aligns with the Thai government’s broader policy to promote secondary cities as a strategy to decentralise tourism income, foster regional economic development, and ensure the long-term sustainability of Thailand’s tourism industry.