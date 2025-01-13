Hat Yai leads Thailand’s list of most congested cities

While many might assume that Bangkok holds the dubious honour of being Thailand’s most congested city, a recent survey by Dutch navigation specialist TomTom has revealed an unexpected frontrunner: Hat Yai.

According to the TomTom Traffic Index, which ranks cities worldwide based on the average time taken to travel 10 kilometres, Hat Yai in the southern province of Songkhla tops the list for Thailand. The city recorded an average of 24.12 minutes for every 10 kilometres, earning it the 102nd spot globally.