Buriram storm blows off roof, triggers homeowner’s cardiac arrest

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, causing significant damage to several homes in the area. However, the livestream lasted only three seconds, with a voice in the video saying, "It's all gone, all gone, the house—" before it abruptly cut off.

The 57-year-old homeowner, Thanakorn Nimniam, went into shock and suffered cardiac arrest. She was rushed to Plabplachai Hospital and later transferred to Buriram Hospital, where her condition remains critical.

The storm completely blew off the roof of her single-storey house, and nearby structures, including a rice barn and a bathroom, were also severely damaged.