Buriram storm blows off roof, triggers homeowner’s cardiac arrest

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, causing significant damage to several homes in the area. However, the livestream lasted only three seconds, with a voice in the video saying, "It's all gone, all gone, the house—" before it abruptly cut off.
The 57-year-old homeowner, Thanakorn Nimniam, went into shock and suffered cardiac arrest. She was rushed to Plabplachai Hospital and later transferred to Buriram Hospital, where her condition remains critical.
The storm completely blew off the roof of her single-storey house, and nearby structures, including a rice barn and a bathroom, were also severely damaged.
Prakob Kiattaweepan, 53, a local resident, recalled that shortly after Thanakorn posted the brief video, her son ran to fetch relatives to help remove belongings from the house. Upon returning, Thanakorn’s son found his mother in shock and rushed back to seek further assistance.
Thanakorn was subsequently taken to hospital, with Prakob explaining that doctors at Plabplachai Hospital reported that Thanakorn’s condition was critical upon arrival.
Prakob further explained that the incident occurred while Thanakorn, her husband, and their son were all present. She admitted that storms hit this area every year, but this one was by far the most severe.
Peerapol Panprakhon, the village headman of Khok Khamin subdistrict, stated that upon hearing of the incident, he went to inspect the damage and found the house's entire roof had been destroyed.
According to his report, around 30 homes in Phlapphla Chai district were affected by the storm, but the most severe damage occurred at this house, particularly due to the homeowner’s cardiac arrest.
“This home has been battered by storms every year, even when it was a two-storey house. After being rebuilt as a single-storey home, it still suffered devastating damage once again,” he said.