Thailand sets rules for detention outside prison

On April 10, 2025, Thai media reported that the Royal Gazette had published a new announcement by the Department of Corrections on April 9, detailing specific qualifications, prohibitions, and procedures for incarcerating inmates outside traditional prisons, under the 2023 regulations on detention facilities.

The announcement, signed by Director-General Sahakarn Petchnarin on March 19, 2025, aims to establish clear criteria for "detention outside prison" in line with Thailand’s Corrections Act of 2017 and related ministerial regulations.

The directive outlines various types of authorized detention locations, including residential properties, government or private vocational training centres, educational institutions, religious sites, and medical facilities, depending on the purpose of confinement—whether for rehabilitation, medical treatment, or pre-release preparation.

These locations must be formally designated as detention sites when used for such purposes.