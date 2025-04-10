Disaster prevention dept assures 62 provinces of storm preparedness

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Thursday assured residents in 62 provinces, including Bangkok, that officials are on standby to provide assistance should their areas be hit by summer storms, as forecast by the Meteorological Department.
Passakorn Boonyalak, Director-General of the DDPM, urged residents in the affected provinces to closely monitor weather updates and official announcements from relevant government agencies. He was referring to the warning issued by the Meteorological Department, which stated that thunderstorms, gusty winds and hailstorms may affect much of upper Thailand from 12 to 14 April.
Passakorn confirmed that DDPM officials will monitor weather conditions in real-time and are prepared to deploy mobile response units equipped with tools to assist storm victims immediately. Rescue operations will be centrally coordinated by the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Operations Centre.
He added that the department will collaborate with local provincial administrations to ensure timely and effective support for those affected.
The Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning at 5am on Thursday. It forecasts that a high-pressure system from China will extend into the Northeast and South China Sea between 12 and 14 April. This system, combined with moist easterly and southeasterly winds and the current hot weather conditions, is expected to trigger summer storms.
