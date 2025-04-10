Disaster prevention dept assures 62 provinces of storm preparedness

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Thursday assured residents in 62 provinces, including Bangkok, that officials are on standby to provide assistance should their areas be hit by summer storms, as forecast by the Meteorological Department.

Residents Urged to Monitor Weather Warnings

Passakorn Boonyalak, Director-General of the DDPM, urged residents in the affected provinces to closely monitor weather updates and official announcements from relevant government agencies. He was referring to the warning issued by the Meteorological Department, which stated that thunderstorms, gusty winds and hailstorms may affect much of upper Thailand from 12 to 14 April.