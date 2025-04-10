Disaster prevention dept assures 62 provinces of storm preparedness

THURSDAY, APRIL 10, 2025

Disaster Prevention Dept readies storm response teams in 62 provinces as summer storms and hail are forecast from April 12–14.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Thursday assured residents in 62 provinces, including Bangkok, that officials are on standby to provide assistance should their areas be hit by summer storms, as forecast by the Meteorological Department.

Residents Urged to Monitor Weather Warnings

Passakorn Boonyalak, Director-General of the DDPM, urged residents in the affected provinces to closely monitor weather updates and official announcements from relevant government agencies. He was referring to the warning issued by the Meteorological Department, which stated that thunderstorms, gusty winds and hailstorms may affect much of upper Thailand from 12 to 14 April.

Rapid Response Teams Deployed

Passakorn confirmed that DDPM officials will monitor weather conditions in real-time and are prepared to deploy mobile response units equipped with tools to assist storm victims immediately. Rescue operations will be centrally coordinated by the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Operations Centre.

He added that the department will collaborate with local provincial administrations to ensure timely and effective support for those affected.

Meteorological Forecast: 12–14 April Storm Warning

The Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning at 5am on Thursday. It forecasts that a high-pressure system from China will extend into the Northeast and South China Sea between 12 and 14 April. This system, combined with moist easterly and southeasterly winds and the current hot weather conditions, is expected to trigger summer storms.

Areas Expected to Be Affected:

12 April 2025

  • North: Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun
  • Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, Ubon Ratchathani
  • Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi
  • East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo

13 April 2025

  • North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak
  • Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, including Bangkok and its vicinity
  • East: Nakhon Nayok, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat

14 April 2025

  • North: Mae Hong Son, Tak
  • Central: Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, including Bangkok and its vicinity
     
