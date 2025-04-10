SRT adds 26 special train services to support Songkran travel rush

SRT has also maximised carriage capacity on its regular services, fully utilising locomotive capacity across 214 trains per day. This is expected to support a passenger increase of at least 100,000 people daily.
From April 11 to 17, 26 special services will run on the northern, northeastern, and southern lines, covering both outbound and return journeys.
Passengers may book tickets via the D-Ticket system or at railway stations nationwide. Real-time train tracking is available through the Train Tracking System (TTS), which provides live updates on train schedules and locations.
SRT is working in collaboration with the railway police and relevant agencies to maintain security and ensure order on all trains. Passengers will be clearly informed of safety regulations, while all staff must undergo alcohol and drug testing prior to duty.
Officers will also monitor safety through CCTV cameras installed at stations and onboard trains. For further information, please contact the SRT Customer Service Centre on 1690, available 24 hours a day.