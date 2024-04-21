Thailand

Thailand : Thailand&#39;s most updated English news website, thai news, thailand news, Bangkok thailand, aec,newspaper english, breaking news : The Nation.

Pirapan says Energy Ministry working on new oil price structure
SUNDAY, APRIL 21, 2024
The Energy Ministry is working to restructure the oil price system so that local retail prices could be set by the government without referring to global prices, Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said on Sunday.
Last chance for good view of Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks for 71 years
SUNDAY, APRIL 21, 2024
Thais can observe Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks on Sunday evening as it makes its closest approach to the sun for the last time during the comet’s current visit.
Migrant workers hired under 4-year MoU warned to leave before month-end
SUNDAY, APRIL 21, 2024
The government on Sunday warned some workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar to leave Thailand before the end of this month or face legal charges, saying the four-year period for their employment has ended.
Explore Thailand with 14 special trips on nine routes, riding Kiha 183 train
SUNDAY, APRIL 21, 2024
The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is opening bookings from Monday for tourists on its special Kiha 183 tourism train, which will make 14 trips on nine routes, a senior official said on Sunday.
Thaksin can't help Pheu Thai win next election, most poll respondents say
SUNDAY, APRIL 21, 2024
Most Thais do not think paroled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra could boost the ruling Pheu Thai Party’s popularity enough for them to win the next general election, an opinion survey found.
Culture Ministry holds events to mark Bangkok’s 242nd anniversary as capital
SUNDAY, APRIL 21, 2024
To mark the 242nd anniversary on Sunday of Bangkok becoming the capital of Thailand, the Ministry of Culture is holding a series of events.
Condo owner fumes after foreign tenant flees, leaving garbage-filled room
SUNDAY, APRIL 21, 2024
The female owner of a Bangkok condominium unit cried foul after a French man fled without pay two months' rent and left her condo unit in a garbage-filled mess.
As fighting intensifies in Myanmar, over 3,000 people given shelter in Tak
SUNDAY, APRIL 21, 2024
More than 3,000 Myanmar people have fled to Thailand amid the ongoing conflict and the Ministry of Public Health is providing humanitarian aid, Thai authorities said on Saturday.
Part of Kanchanaburi Motorway open for toll-free travel on weekends
SUNDAY, APRIL 21, 2024
A segment of the Kanchanaburi Motorway, from Nakhon Pathom West to Kanchanaburi, will be temporarily opened for toll-free travel on weekends, the Department of Highways said.
Srettha to discuss holding Formula 1 race on Bangkok’s roads
SATURDAY, APRIL 20, 2024
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will have a talk with Formula One Group over an attempt to organise F1 racing on Bangkok’s roads.
Senator Somchai Swangkarn considers legal action after dissertation critiqued
SATURDAY, APRIL 20, 2024
Senator Somchai Swangkarn is considering legal action after iLaw accused him of "copying and pasting" information from various sources for his doctoral dissertation.
Huawei and Unesco expand Opens Schools Project to Thailand
SATURDAY, APRIL 20, 2024
The second phase will run from 2024 to 2027 in Egypt, Brazil, and Thailand
Srettha vows to ensure protection of Thai citizens amid Myanmar border clashes
SATURDAY, APRIL 20, 2024
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin says he is deeply concerned about the escalating conflict along the Thai-Myanmar border. He has pledged readiness to offer humanitarian aid as required and ensure the protection of Thai citizens.
nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy