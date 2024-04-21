Pirapan says Energy Ministry working on new oil price structure
SUNDAY, APRIL 21, 2024
The Energy Ministry is working to restructure the oil price system so that local retail prices could be set by the government without referring to global prices, Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said on Sunday.
Migrant workers hired under 4-year MoU warned to leave before month-end
SUNDAY, APRIL 21, 2024
The government on Sunday warned some workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar to leave Thailand before the end of this month or face legal charges, saying the four-year period for their employment has ended.
Srettha vows to ensure protection of Thai citizens amid Myanmar border clashes
SATURDAY, APRIL 20, 2024
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin says he is deeply concerned about the escalating conflict along the Thai-Myanmar border. He has pledged readiness to offer humanitarian aid as required and ensure the protection of Thai citizens.