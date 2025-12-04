Bangkok issues WFH order as PM2.5 levels reach unhealthy levels in key areas

Bangkok residents are struggling to breathe as PM2.5 dust levels hit unhealthy levels across the city. On December 4, the Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported an average PM2.5 level of 43.7 µg/m³, exceeding the 37.5 µg/m³ safety threshold and reaching the orange level, which indicates a health impact.
The following 10 districts recorded the highest PM2.5 levels:
As the city remains under orange-level air quality, the centre has issued the following health advice:
General public
Vulnerable groups (including children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with respiratory or heart diseases)
As the situation worsens, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued an urgent request for both public and private sector organisations to consider working from home (WFH) to reduce travel and minimise health risks to the public.
The BMA encourages businesses and government agencies to register for the WFH network, which can be done via this link.
For updates on the PM2.5 situation and the WFH announcement, follow the BMA’s Facebook page or call 0 2203 2951 for more information.