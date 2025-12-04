Bangkok issues WFH order as PM2.5 levels reach unhealthy levels in key areas

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 04, 2025

Bangkok issues urgent WFH recommendation as PM2.5 levels exceed safety limits, with several districts, including Bang Rak and Sathorn, facing significant health impacts.

Bangkok residents are struggling to breathe as PM2.5 dust levels hit unhealthy levels across the city. On December 4, the Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported an average PM2.5 level of 43.7 µg/m³, exceeding the 37.5 µg/m³ safety threshold and reaching the orange level, which indicates a health impact.

The following 10 districts recorded the highest PM2.5 levels:

  1. Bang Rak: 63 µg/m³
  2. Sathorn: 52.6 µg/m³
  3. Bang Kho Laem: 52.6 µg/m³
  4. Pathum Wan: 50.8 µg/m³
  5. Nong Khaem: 50.5 µg/m³
  6. Khlong Sam Wa: 50 µg/m³
  7. Lat Krabang: 49.9 µg/m³
  8. Thonburi: 49.8 µg/m³
  9. Phasi Charoen: 48.2 µg/m³
  10. Min Buri: 47.9 µg/m³

Health recommendations issued for the public

As the city remains under orange-level air quality, the centre has issued the following health advice:

General public

  • Wear PM2.5 protective masks every time you go outdoors.
  • Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities.
  • Monitor for symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, or eye irritation.

Vulnerable groups (including children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with respiratory or heart diseases)

  • Always wear a PM2.5 protective mask outdoors.
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities and follow medical advice.
  • Seek medical attention immediately if any symptoms arise.


BMA issues WFH recommendation

As the situation worsens, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued an urgent request for both public and private sector organisations to consider working from home (WFH) to reduce travel and minimise health risks to the public.

The BMA encourages businesses and government agencies to register for the WFH network, which can be done via this link.

For updates on the PM2.5 situation and the WFH announcement, follow the BMA’s Facebook page or call 0 2203 2951 for more information.

