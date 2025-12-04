Ministry orders 50% WFH for Bangkok civil servants as PM2.5 exceeds standards

Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment orders at least 50% of Bangkok civil servants to work from home as pollution levels rise to orange and red, exceeding standards across multiple areas and posing health risks.

  • The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has ordered at least 50% of Bangkok's civil servants and staff to work from home.
  • The directive is a response to hazardous PM2.5 pollution levels that have exceeded health standards in over 35 districts.
  • This measure follows a request from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to reduce traffic-related pollution and public health risks.
  • The work-from-home period may be extended by the BMA if the air quality situation does not improve.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) has issued an urgent directive for civil servants and staff in Bangkok to work from home (WFH) at least 50% on Thursday (December 4), due to ongoing PM2.5 pollution levels exceeding standards.

The announcement follows continued high levels of PM2.5 pollution, which have exceeded the standard in over 35 districts, causing health impacts ranging from orange to red levels, with the situation expected to worsen.

The directive comes after the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) requested cooperation from both public and private sector agencies to implement WFH measures to reduce traffic-related pollution and mitigate health risks for the public.

According to the Pollution Control Department, PM2.5 levels in several areas have exceeded 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre since November 30.

The Ministry has outlined clear guidelines for operations, including staff rotations, online meetings, a ban on outdoor activities, and the requirement for staff working outdoors to wear face masks at all times. Units are also required to report their operations regularly via online communication systems.

If the situation does not improve, the BMA may extend the WFH measure until December 8-9, based on evaluations by the Air Pollution Problem Solving Communication Centre.

