Ministry orders 50% WFH for Bangkok civil servants as PM2.5 exceeds standards

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) has issued an urgent directive for civil servants and staff in Bangkok to work from home (WFH) at least 50% on Thursday (December 4), due to ongoing PM2.5 pollution levels exceeding standards.

The announcement follows continued high levels of PM2.5 pollution, which have exceeded the standard in over 35 districts, causing health impacts ranging from orange to red levels, with the situation expected to worsen.