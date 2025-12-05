Bangkok Warned to Prepare for Next PM2.5 Pollution Surge

Despite current 'Good' air quality, meteorological forecasts warn that PM2.5 concentration is likely to rise sharply between 7–13 December due to closed atmospheric conditions.

Bangkok residents are being advised to prepare for a new wave of toxic dust as official forecasts predict a deterioration in air quality next week, despite current levels remaining within safety standards.

According to the latest data from the Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre, collected on the morning of Friday, 5 December 2025, the air quality remains stable.

The 24-hour average for fine particulate matter (PM2.5) was recorded between 12.5 and 29.4 micrograms/cubic metre, which is well below the safety standard of 37.5 micrograms/cubic metre.

The Air Quality Index across most of the city’s monitoring stations currently registers as Good.

However, the forecast for the coming days shows a clear risk of escalating pollution. Meteorological conditions indicate that ventilation across the city will generally be "poor or weak" throughout the next week (5–13 December).