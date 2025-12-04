Royal Rainmaking Operation Launches to Combat PM 2.5 Dust with 3 Weather Modification Units





The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has launched an active initiative to alleviate the PM 2.5 dust problem in Thailand, aiming to improve air quality for the public and boost tourism during the New Year period.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Amin Mayusoh presided over the opening ceremony of the annual PM 2.5 dust mitigation mission for the fiscal year 2026. The event took place at the Hua Hin Royal Rainmaking Center at Hua Hin Airport in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, with Rachen Silparaya, Director-General of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation and other officials in attendance.

The government and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives are deeply concerned about the health effects of PM 2.5 dust, which exceeds safe limits, impacting the economy and tourism, especially in Bangkok, surrounding areas, the North, and other regions.