Royal Rainmaking Operation Launches to Combat PM 2.5 Dust with 3 Weather Modification Units

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has launched an active initiative to alleviate the PM 2.5 dust problem in Thailand, aiming to improve air quality for the public and boost tourism during the New Year period.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Amin Mayusoh presided over the opening ceremony of the annual PM 2.5 dust mitigation mission for the fiscal year 2026. The event took place at the Hua Hin Royal Rainmaking Center at Hua Hin Airport in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, with Rachen Silparaya, Director-General of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation and other officials in attendance.
The government and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives are deeply concerned about the health effects of PM 2.5 dust, which exceeds safe limits, impacting the economy and tourism, especially in Bangkok, surrounding areas, the North, and other regions.
The Ministry has declared the mitigation of PM 2.5 as a national agenda and tasked the Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation Department with launching weather modification units. The operation started on December 3, 2025, to reduce the health impacts and improve air quality for the public.
Thailand faces the highest PM 2.5 levels between December and March each year, primarily due to forest burning, construction activities, transportation, and industrial activities. These factors significantly affect public health. The Ministry has deployed various weather modification techniques, including temperature inversion control, dry ice dispersal to remove dust, and cloud seeding to absorb dust particles, all of which are based on the knowledge of King Bhumibol’s Royal Rainmaking Project.
These operations aim to reduce air pollution levels, lowering the Air Quality Index (AQI) to moderate or good levels. The proactive approach is being implemented in Bangkok, surrounding areas, Northern Thailand, and the Northeast, ensuring better air quality for the public.
The weather modification units have been strategically placed in the following regions:
The weather modification operation has been planned in collaboration with the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd. to define the flight area, altitude, and flight time according to international aviation regulations. The mission will continue to help alleviate the dust situation in line with the government's policy and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Capt Thammanat Prompao's emphasis on public health, alongside promoting tourism during the New Year festival. This effort aims to improve air quality for the public and ensure safe and enjoyable travel.