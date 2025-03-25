Chiang Mai ranked 7th most polluted city in the world

The northern Thai city of Chiang Mai was ranked as the seventh most polluted in the world on Tuesday, according to air-quality monitoring website IQAir.

Chiang Mai registered an air quality index (AQI) of 170 on Tuesday. The scale has six categories: 0-50 (good air quality), 51-100 (intermediate), 101-150 (unhealthy for some groups), 151-200 (unhealthy), 201-300 (very unhealthy), and over 301 (hazardous).

The 10 cities with the worst air pollution in the world as of 10.30am according to IQAir were:

1. Delhi, India – 308

2. Dakar, Senegal – 232

3. Lahore, Pakistan – 191

4. Hanoi, Vietnam – 186

5. Dhaka, Bangladesh – 181

6. Kathmandu, Nepal – 180

7. Chiang Mai, Thailand – 170

8. Incheon, South Korea – 164

9. Seoul, South Korea – 164

10. Yangon, Myanmar – 159

Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, was in 16th place with an AQI of 134 on Tuesday.