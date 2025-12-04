BMA Chief Tightens Grip on Pollution, Seawall Prep

Governor Chadchart mandates continuous checks on construction sites, black exhaust, and flood defences as city announces WFH to combat high PM2.5 levels.
The Governor of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Chadchart Sittipunt, has ordered urgent, continuous action across three critical areas, including a major crackdown on air pollution sources following the city’s request for citizens to Work From Home (WFH) today.
The Governor made the announcements on Thursday, 4th December 2025, while chairing the BMA department heads’ meeting, which was conducted electronically from various locations to reduce travel and limit exposure to high PM2.5 dust levels.
Addressing the city's air quality crisis, Governor Chadchart confirmed the call for public and private sector partners to adopt WFH policies to help curb traffic-related pollution.
He instructed all district offices to rigorously inspect and control pollution sources within their jurisdictions.
This includes:
Construction Sites: Strict monitoring and control of all active building sites.
Factories: Enhanced surveillance of industrial plants.
Black Exhaust Vehicles: Crackdown on vehicles emitting excessive black smoke, including those accessing construction sites.
The governor stressed the need for tangible, continuous public communication of these operations, including inspections, black smoke tests, temporary site closures, and vehicle usage bans.
With the year’s final high tide period underway, the Governor called for heightened readiness concerning flood defences.
He particularly emphasised the welfare of residents living outside the main seawall (embankment).
District offices were tasked with verifying:
Finally, Governor Chadchart reinforced the need for orderliness across the capital.
He urged all District Directors to personally visit local areas to monitor two key issues:
Vendor Regulation: The ongoing process of organising and regulating street vendors and stalls.
Construction Impact: Ensuring that all local construction projects that affect public movement or safety are managed systematically and adhere to operational plans.
The Governor concluded by offering thanks to all BMA staff for their successful handling of two major recent events—a significant royal funeral ceremony and the smooth running of the "Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2025"—and urged them to maintain their high standards.