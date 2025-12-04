BMA Chief Tightens Grip on Pollution, Seawall Prep

Governor Chadchart mandates continuous checks on construction sites, black exhaust, and flood defences as city announces WFH to combat high PM2.5 levels.

The Governor of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Chadchart Sittipunt, has ordered urgent, continuous action across three critical areas, including a major crackdown on air pollution sources following the city’s request for citizens to Work From Home (WFH) today.

The Governor made the announcements on Thursday, 4th December 2025, while chairing the BMA department heads’ meeting, which was conducted electronically from various locations to reduce travel and limit exposure to high PM2.5 dust levels.

Addressing the city's air quality crisis, Governor Chadchart confirmed the call for public and private sector partners to adopt WFH policies to help curb traffic-related pollution.